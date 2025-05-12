$W stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$W stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $285,256,043 of trading volume.

$W Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $W:

$W insiders have traded $W stock on the open market 61 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 61 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $W stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NIRAJ SHAH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $7,079,462 .

. STEVEN CONINE (Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $7,079,307 .

. FIONA TAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 39,665 shares for an estimated $1,488,764 .

. JON BLOTNER (Pres., Commercial & Operations) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 34,413 shares for an estimated $1,287,901 .

. KATE GULLIVER (CFO and Chief Admin Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 31,024 shares for an estimated $1,150,360 .

. THOMAS NETZER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 1,039 shares for an estimated $52,625

ANKE SCHAFERKORDT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 936 shares for an estimated $37,073 .

. DIANA FROST sold 527 shares for an estimated $17,148

To track insider transactions

$W Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $W stock to their portfolio, and 201 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios

$W Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $W in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 02/21/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/21/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $W

$W Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $W recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $W in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Youssef Squali from Truist Financial set a target price of $40.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Brian Pitz from BMO Capital set a target price of $38.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Steven Shemesh from RBC Capital set a target price of $25.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a target price of $58.0 on 02/21/2025

on 02/21/2025 Bobby Griffin from Raymond James set a target price of $60.0 on 02/21/2025

on 02/21/2025 Mark Kelley from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $46.0 on 02/21/2025

You can track data on $W

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.