W-SCOPE Corporation Adjusts Subsidiary Status Amid Market Changes

November 14, 2024 — 02:09 am EST

W-SCOPE Corporation. (JP:6619) has released an update.

W-SCOPE Corporation has announced the transfer of its subsidiary, W-SCOPE CHUNGJU PLANT CO., LTD., to an equity-method affiliate due to a reduction in voting rights. This strategic move is expected to impact the company’s sales and operating profits from the third quarter of fiscal 2025 but is not anticipated to significantly affect their ordinary profit or loss. The company is recalculating its full-year consolidated earnings forecast and plans to reconsolidate the subsidiary when the business environment improves.

