News & Insights

Stocks

W. R. Berkley's Q3 2024 Earnings: What to Expect

October 15, 2024 — 02:43 pm EDT

Written by Rashmi Kumari for Barchart ->

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB), headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a leading commercial lines property and casualty insurer. With a market cap of $22.73 billion, the company offers a wide range of specialty insurance products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses worldwide. W. R. Berkley is scheduled to release its Q3 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, Oct. 21.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect WRB to report a profit of $0.93 per share, up 3.3% from $0.90 in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

Its adjusted earnings of $1.04 per share for the last quarter surpassed the consensus estimate by 13%. Record premiums and higher investment income drove the earnings beat.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect WRB to report EPS of $3.99, up 21.7% from $3.28 in fiscal 2023.  

www.barchart.com

WRB stock is up 25.7% on a YTD basis, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 22.9% gains and the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG23.4% returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Shares of WRB increased for four consecutive trading sessions after its Q2 earnings release on Jul. 22. The company reported revenue of $3.37 billion, which exceeded Street forecasts of $3.30 billion. 

The consensus opinion on WRB stock is moderately bullish, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Of the 14 analysts covering the stock, six advise a “Strong Buy” rating, seven suggest a “Hold,” and one indicates a “Strong Sell.” 

WRB's average analyst price target is $61.49, indicating a potential upside of 3.8% from the current levels. 

More Stock Market News from Barchart

On the date of publication, Rashmi Kumari did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WRB
IYG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.