W. R. Berkley upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Robert Cox upgraded W. R. Berkley (WRB) to Buy from Neutral with a $69 price target W. R. Berkley is earning pricing in excess of claim cost trend and will be able to continue to take advantage of a firm casualty pricing environment well into 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says strong pricing and improving paid-to-incurred loss ratios have eased its reserve caution.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WRB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.