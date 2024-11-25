News & Insights

W. R. Berkley upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs

November 25, 2024 — 05:10 am EST

Goldman Sachs analyst Robert Cox upgraded W. R. Berkley (WRB) to Buy from Neutral with a $69 price target W. R. Berkley is earning pricing in excess of claim cost trend and will be able to continue to take advantage of a firm casualty pricing environment well into 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says strong pricing and improving paid-to-incurred loss ratios have eased its reserve caution.

