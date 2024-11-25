W. R. Berkley upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Robert Cox upgraded W. R. Berkley (WRB) to Buy from Neutral with a $69 price target W. R. Berkley is earning pricing in excess of claim cost trend and will be able to continue to take advantage of a firm casualty pricing environment well into 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says strong pricing and improving paid-to-incurred loss ratios have eased its reserve caution.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on WRB:
- W. R. Berkley price target raised to $62 from $60 at Argus
- W. R. Berkley price target raised to $63 from $57 at RBC Capital
- W. R. Berkley price target raised to $60 from $57 at Evercore ISI
- W. R. Berkley price target raised to $76 from $73 at BofA
- W. R. Berkley price target raised to $68 from $63 at Wells Fargo
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.