W. R. Berkley Q1 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) Monday reported first-quarter net income of $417.6 million or $1.01 per share, compared to $442.5 million or $1.09 per share last year.

Operating income for the quarter was $404.7 million or $1.01 per share, compared to $423.3 million or $1.04 per share last year.

Net premiums written were $3.13 billion, compared to $2.85 billion last year. Total Revenues for the quarter were $3.55 billion, compared to $3.26 billion last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.