W. R. Berkley price target raised to $68 from $63 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on W. R. Berkley (WRB) to $68 from $63 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes W. R. Berkley posted in-line EPS even with 5c from FX. Premium growth was light with underlying margin beating expectations and modest $1M of PYD, Wells adds.

