W. R. Berkley Delivers Long-Term Value Through Capital Returns

W. R. Berkley Corporation's WRB capital deployment strategy is centered on maximizing long-term risk-adjusted returns. The company generates substantial excess capital through underwriting profits, investment income and operating cash flow and consistently distributes excess capital and delivers long-term value through a mix of methods.



WRB has built a strong reputation for returning excess capital to shareholders through a combination of regular dividends, special dividends, share repurchases and stock splits. Berkley has increased its regular dividend over time while supplementing it with special dividends when earnings and capital generation are particularly strong. The company has maintained dividend payments for more than five decades, reflecting the stability of its specialty insurance franchise.



Share repurchases are a key component of W. R. Berkley's capital allocation strategy. Management uses buybacks opportunistically to return excess capital to shareholders, improve per-share metrics and maintain an efficient capital structure while continuing to invest in underwriting opportunities. The repurchases have complemented the company's dividend and special dividend programs, resulting in substantial overall capital returns to shareholders.



In June 2026, the insurer restored its share repurchase authorization to 25 million shares, alongside announcing a 50-cent special dividend and an 11.1% increase in its regular quarterly dividend to 10 cents per share. This follows already active buybacks, with more than 4.47 million shares repurchased through March 31, 2026. By early June, total capital returned to shareholders for the year had reached approximately $558.8 million, combining repurchases, paid dividends and newly announced distributions.



One of the defining characteristics of W. R. Berkley is its ability to consistently deliver a high return on equity (ROE), often outperforming many peers in the property and casualty insurance industry. WRB continued to deliver outstanding results in the first quarter of 2026 with an annualized 21.2% return on beginning-of-year stockholders’ equity, reflecting ongoing growth in underwriting and investment income. It marks a continued trajectory of outperformance. The company has consistently maintained a five-year average ROE of approximately 20%, resulting in a five-year total shareholder return of roughly 19%.



WRB frequently returns excess capital through buybacks and special dividends when attractive underwriting opportunities are insufficient to absorb all available capital. This disciplined approach has helped the company support strong per-share value creation, double-digit ROE and long-term shareholder returns.

What About Its Peers?

RLI Corp. RLI has one of the most shareholder-friendly capital return programs in the property & casualty insurance industry. The company combines a steadily growing regular dividend, frequent special dividends and opportunistic share repurchases to return excess capital to shareholders while maintaining underwriting discipline. The company has increased its regular dividend for 51 consecutive years, placing it among the longest dividend-growth records in the insurance sector.



First American Financial Corporation FAF follows a balanced capital-return strategy that combines a steadily growing dividend with opportunistic share repurchases. FAF generally uses a combination of regular dividend increases and selective share repurchases to distribute excess capital. FAF has increased its dividend for more than 15 consecutive years, reflecting management's commitment to returning capital through various housing market environments.

WRB’s Price Performance

Shares of WRB have lost 7% in the past year compared with the industry.



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WRB’s Expensive Valuation

The stock is overvalued compared with its industry. It is currently trading at a price-to-book value multiple of 2.55, higher than the industry average of 1.39.



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Estimate Movement for WRB

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WRB’s third-quarter 2026 EPS has moved down 2.6% in the past 30 days. The same for full-year 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved up 0.6% and 0.2%, respectively, in the past 30 days.



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The consensus estimate for WRB’s 2026 and 2027 EPS and revenues indicates a year-over-year increase.



WRB stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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