W. R. Berkley Corporation Q2 Income Increases In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $371.9 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $356.3 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $3.13 billion from $2.81 billion last year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $371.9 Mln. vs. $356.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.92 vs. $0.87 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.13 Bln vs. $2.81 Bln last year.

