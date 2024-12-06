W. R. Berkley announces 50c per share special cash dividend

W. R. Berkley (WRB) announced that its board of directors declared a special cash dividend on its common stock of 50c per share to be paid on December 27 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 16. The special dividend announced is the third in 2024.

