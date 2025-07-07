W. P. Carey Prices Public Offering Of $400 Mln Of 4.650% Senior Notes Due 2030

(RTTNews) - W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 4.650% Senior Notes due 2030. The Notes were offered at 99.088% of the principal amount.

According to the company, interest on the Notes will be paid semi-annually on January 15 and July 15 of each year, beginning on January 15, 2026. The offering of the Notes is expected to settle on July 10, 2025.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay certain indebtedness, including a portion of amounts outstanding under its $2.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility and for other general corporate purposes.

