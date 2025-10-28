W. P. Carey Inc. Q3 Income Increases In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $140.99 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $111.69 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.5% to $431.30 million from $397.38 million last year.

W. P. Carey Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $140.99 Mln. vs. $111.69 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $431.30 Mln vs. $397.38 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.