W. P. Carey Inc. Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $148.31 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $47.02 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $444.54 million from $406.16 million last year.

W. P. Carey Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $148.31 Mln. vs. $47.02 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.67 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $444.54 Mln vs. $406.16 Mln last year.

