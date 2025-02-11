W P CAREY Earnings Results: $WPC Reports Quarterly Earnings

W P CAREY ($WPC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $1.21 per share, beating estimates of $0.57 by $0.64. The company also reported revenue of $406,170,000, beating estimates of $400,475,534 by $5,694,466.

W P CAREY Insider Trading Activity

W P CAREY insiders have traded $WPC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WPC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK A ALEXANDER has made 2 purchases buying 7,000 shares for an estimated $390,489 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PETER FARRELL purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $55,556

BRIAN H ZANDER (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 440 shares for an estimated $24,926

W P CAREY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 329 institutional investors add shares of W P CAREY stock to their portfolio, and 419 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

