W Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.97, changing hands as low as $39.22 per share. Wayfair Inc shares are currently trading down about 20.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of W shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, W's low point in its 52 week range is $28.12 per share, with $143.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.94.

