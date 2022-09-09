VZIO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of VIZIO Holding Corp (Symbol: VZIO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.70, changing hands as high as $11.74 per share. VIZIO Holding Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VZIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VZIO's low point in its 52 week range is $6.47 per share, with $22.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.71.

