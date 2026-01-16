VZ Wins Regulatory Nod for Frontier Buyout: Will it Boost Prospects?

Verizon Communications, Inc. VZ announced that it has secured all the regulatory approvals needed to close the acquisition of Frontier Communications. The competition of $20 billion Frontier acquisition is crucial for Verizon’s long-term growth initiatives. The acquisition will boost Verizon’s reach to more than 30 million fiber passings across 31 states in the country.



As of the third quarter of 2025, Frontier reported 3.3 million broadband customers. During the quarter, the company added 326,000 fiber passings, reaching 8.8 fiber locations. It has added 133,000 fiber broadband customers. Post acquisition, Verizon will gain this massive user base.



The buyout also brings significant cross-selling opportunities. Frontier customers will gain from Verizon’s premium mobility, home Internet, streaming and connected home offerings. Verizon’s wireless customers will have access to Frontier’s premium broadband offerings. VZ is set to launch enticing bundled mobile and home internet plans for customers. Users tied to multiple services are less likely to move away from their existing service provider. In a highly competitive and saturated U.S. telecom market, this prudent strategy for Verizon will likely improve churn rate.



Per a report from Grand View Research, the Fiber to the Home broadband market was valued at $56.03 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.4% from 2025 to 2030. By expanding its fiber footprint, Verizon is set to gain from this emerging market trend.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Verizon faces competition from AT&T, Inc. T and Charter Communications CHTR in the telecom space. In 2025, AT&T’s fiber broadband network reached 30 million consumer and business locations across the United States. To expand its fiber footprint, the company has taken a multi-dimensional approach, which includes growing and improving its in-region fiber network, public-private partnerships, commercial open access agreements and strategic acquisitions. AT&T is set to acquire Lumen’s fiber internet business. The acquisition will add 1 million fiber customers and 4 million fiber locations across 11 U.S. states.



Charter is one of the fastest-growing rural internet service providers in the country. It is closely working with the federal government to accelerate the process. Charter is committed to investing $7 billion to add more than 100,000 miles of fiber-optic network infrastructure. Recently, the company has expanded its fiber network in Missoula County, MT, and Jefferson County, IL.

VZ’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Verizon has gained 2.6% over the past year against the Wireless National industry’s decline of 2.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 8.16, down from 11.34 for the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

VZ’s earnings estimates for 2025 and 2026 have declined over the past 60 days.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Verizon currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

