VZ Upgrades Network System of a NHL Venue: Will it Fuel Revenues?

Verizon Communications, Inc. VZ recently announced that Verizon Business has deployed advanced converged network (Wi-Fi) services at the National Hockey League team St. Louis Blues’ stadium, Enterprise Center. In modern sports entertainment venues, digital connectivity has become a key aspect. Fans and viewers are now demanding internet service for multiple reasons, such as posting and commenting on social media, using mobile ticketing services, ordering food and more. To meet the modern digital expectations, sports teams are collaborating with telecom operators to install advanced digital infrastructure.



During the current venture, Verizon Business has closely collaborated with St. Louis Blues and the leading WiFi service provider, Extreme Networks. The company has installed a robust wired and wireless internet system in the Enterprise Center and also in the surroundings. This will ensure access to ultra-fast, secure and reliable connectivity to fans, athletes and staff, enhancing operational excellence and the viewer’s experience at the venue.



Verizon Business segment has been witnessing soft demand for the past few quarters. During the second quarter, segment revenues were down 0.3% to $7.27 billion due to lower wholesale, enterprise and public sector revenues. Macroeconomic challenges remain a major concern. However, customer wins such as this can partially reverse the declining trend.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Verizon faces stiff competition from AT&T, Inc. T and T-Mobile, US, Inc. TMUS in the telecom space. Both companies have expanded their footprint in the sports entertainment sector. In 2025, AT&T upgraded connectivity in the multipurpose stadium of New Orleans Caesars Superdome. AT&T has also upgraded network infrastructure in surrounding areas and other parts of the city to provide fans a seamless digital experience.



In 2025, Sail GP has leveraged T-Mobile’s advanced 5G network to boost its fan experience. T-Mobile has been selected as the official telecommunication service provider for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and Paralympic Games.

VZ’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Verizon has lost 3.6% over the past year against the Wireless National industry’s growth of 13.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 8.86, down from 13.3 for the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings estimate for 2025 has remained unchanged, while the estimate for 2026 has improved over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Verizon currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.