Is VZ Stock a Buy After Verizon Raises Its 2026 Financial Outlook?

Verizon Communications VZ recently raised its 2026 financial outlook after reporting stronger profitability, improving subscriber trends and higher cash generation. The updated outlook reflects improving execution across its wireless and broadband businesses.



Investors considering the stock can weigh these operational improvements against ongoing leverage, competitive pressures and the capital required to sustain network leadership and long-term growth.

Why VZ Raised Financial Guidance

Verizon reported second-quarter adjusted EPS growth, record adjusted EBITDA and higher free cash flow, supported by improving customer metrics and operating leverage. Stronger postpaid phone additions and broadband growth also contributed to management's confidence.



Based on this performance, the company raised its outlook for adjusted EPS, free cash flow and mobility and broadband service revenues for 2026, reflecting expectations for continued operational momentum.

What Supports Verizon's Valuation

Verizon's investment case continues to benefit from its attractive valuation, earnings outlook and dividend income profile. Strong cash generation is expected to support ongoing capital returns while maintaining investment in network infrastructure.



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Management also expanded its share repurchase plans, signaling confidence in future cash flows. Investors often compare Verizon with AT&T Inc. T, another high-dividend telecommunications company pursuing fiber expansion and customer growth.

What Could Limit Verizon Upside

Competitive pricing remains an important challenge as wireless carriers compete for subscribers. Verizon also continues to invest heavily in network expansion while integrating Frontier's operations following the acquisition.



Returns from AI infrastructure investments may take time to develop, and execution risks remain. T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS continues to compete aggressively for wireless customers, keeping industry pricing and subscriber growth under pressure.

How Verizon Balances Risk and Reward

Improving customer additions, lower churn, broadband expansion and operating leverage strengthen Verizon's long-term outlook. Growing free cash flow also enhances financial flexibility for dividends, buybacks and network investment.



At the same time, successful Frontier integration, disciplined capital allocation and continued network investment will be important factors in sustaining the company's operational momentum.

How VZ Ratings Shape the Investment Case

The bottom line is that Verizon offers a balanced investment profile supported by improving fundamentals and attractive valuation, while execution and competitive risks remain meaningful considerations.



Verizon carries a Neutral long-term recommendation and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its Value Score of A, Momentum Score of A and VGM Score of A complement the investment case by highlighting attractive valuation and improving operational momentum, while a Growth Score of C suggests a steadier growth outlook rather than rapid expansion. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.