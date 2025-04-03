$VZ stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VZ stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $635,941,950 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $VZ:
$VZ Insider Trading Activity
$VZ insiders have traded $VZ stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KYLE MALADY (EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 65,675 shares for an estimated $2,654,457.
- VANDANA VENKATESH (EVP-PubPol&ChiefLegalOfficer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $437,938.
$VZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,201 institutional investors add shares of $VZ stock to their portfolio, and 1,499 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 12,391,586 shares (-50.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $495,539,524
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 10,038,212 shares (-12.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $401,428,097
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 9,485,571 shares (-45.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $379,327,984
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 9,454,780 shares (-25.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $378,096,652
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 8,695,736 shares (+3601.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $347,742,482
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 7,421,148 shares (+7.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $296,771,708
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 6,846,514 shares (+52.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $273,792,094
$VZ Government Contracts
We have seen $4,914 of award payments to $VZ over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
$VZ Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $VZ stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.
- SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 10/29.
$VZ Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VZ in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Tigress Financial issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/23/2024
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024
- Scotiabank issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/18/2024
- Citigroup issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/14/2024
$VZ Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VZ recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $VZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $49.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- John Hodulik from UBS set a target price of $44.0 on 10/23/2024
- Gregory Williams from Williams Trading set a target price of $51.0 on 10/23/2024
- Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $47.0 on 10/23/2024
- James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $52.0 on 10/22/2024
