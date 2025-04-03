$VZ stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VZ stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $635,941,950 of trading volume.

$VZ Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $VZ:

$VZ insiders have traded $VZ stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KYLE MALADY (EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 65,675 shares for an estimated $2,654,457 .

. VANDANA VENKATESH (EVP-PubPol&ChiefLegalOfficer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $437,938.

$VZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,201 institutional investors add shares of $VZ stock to their portfolio, and 1,499 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VZ Government Contracts

We have seen $4,914 of award payments to $VZ over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$VZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VZ stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

on 01/15. REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.

on 01/06. SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 10/29.

$VZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VZ in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Tigress Financial issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/23/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

Scotiabank issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/18/2024

Citigroup issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/14/2024

$VZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VZ recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $VZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $49.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Hodulik from UBS set a target price of $44.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Gregory Williams from Williams Trading set a target price of $51.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $47.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $52.0 on 10/22/2024

