VZ Holding (SIX:VZN) Price Target Decreased by 13.59% to 90.78

The average one-year price target for VZ Holding (SIX:VZN) has been revised to 90.78 / share. This is an decrease of 13.59% from the prior estimate of 105.06 dated March 22, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 89.89 to a high of 93.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.35% from the latest reported closing price of 80.80 / share.

VZ Holding Maintains 2.15% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.15%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.71%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in VZ Holding. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VZN is 0.18%, an increase of 1.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.12% to 2,236K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 786K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 649K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 702K shares, representing a decrease of 8.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZN by 0.70% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 169K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares, representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZN by 3.91% over the last quarter.

RYIPX - Royce International Premier Fund Service Class holds 162K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZN by 10.85% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 103K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZN by 3.40% over the last quarter.

