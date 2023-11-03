VZ Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.97, changing hands as high as $36.37 per share. Verizon Communications Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VZ's low point in its 52 week range is $30.135 per share, with $44.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.01. The VZ DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
