VZ to Boost Fan Experience at FIFA World Cup: Will it Drive Prospects?

Verizon Communications, Inc. VZ is set to play a major role in powering connectivity and digital infrastructure for the FIFA World Cup 2026. It is set to serve as the Official Telecommunication Services Sponsor. This gives Verizon a massive opportunity to demonstrate its leading-edge network capabilities.



Verizon is set to deploy its advanced wireless and fiber technologies, such as 5G Ultra Wideband, private 5G networks, Fiber broadband infrastructure, Fixed Wireless Access and Broadcast transmission solutions. This brings a solid revenue opportunity for Verizon’s business segment. By powering the Broadcast Contribution Network, Verizon will help FIFA deliver live HD footage and game data worldwide. Its networking solution will ensure secure connectivity for FIFA officials, referee technology, stadium operations and logistics teams. The company will deploy temporary connectivity solutions for pop-up retail stores, merchandise booths, event offices and fan zones.



The company is also pushing for the adoption of fixed wireless access as a broadband growth engine. Its deployment in such a massive event will validate VZ’s FWA technology in a real-world, mission-critical scenario. Large organizations and governments often evaluate telecom providers based on their capability to support large-scale infrastructure deployments. Successful management of the FIFA World Cup event can significantly boost VZ’s commercial prospects.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Verizon faces stiff competition from other major players such as T-Mobile, US, Inc. TMUS and AT&T, Inc. T in this domain. Both companies are connectivity providers for other major sports events in the country. AT&T is the official connectivity partner of the TGL Golf League. AT&T offers connectivity across the venue and supports immersive in-venue fan experiences. The company also regularly upgrades its infrastructure for major NFL championship events.



T-Mobile is the exclusive 5G partner of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. T-Mobile delivers 5G broadcast, supports communication during the race and enhances digital experience for fans.

VZ’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Verizon has gained 4.1% in the past year against the Wireless National industry’s decline of 15.3%.



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Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 8.99, lower than 11.8 for the industry.



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VZ’s earnings estimates for 2026 have decreased over the past 60 days, while for 2027 it has increased during the same.



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Verizon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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