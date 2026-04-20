Vystar Signs Binding LOI To Acquire 50% Of R3alm; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Vystar Corporation (VYST) has entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire 50% of interest in R3alm Inc., a compliance-focused AI and Web3 financial ecosystem.

Under the proposed transaction, R3alm would receive approximately 8,500 shares of Vystar Series B preferred stock, with both parties planning to jointly manage and develop the platform. Closing is expected within 60 days, subject to definitive agreements, due diligence, and board approval.

R3alm is being built as a compliance-oriented digital finance ecosystem, spanning capital formation, tokenized assets, governance, trading, treasury, identity, and AI-powered intelligence.

A key feature will be R3EQ, an equity-linked digital ownership token designed to anchor the platform's structure. The ecosystem is intended to serve both business-to-business and consumer markets, providing tools for issuers, investors, developers, and enterprises participating in emerging digital financial services.

Vystar CEO Jamie Rotman described R3alm as a "compelling marketplace vision" that integrates AI-driven tools and compliance architecture into a unified ecosystem. Management believes the long-term market opportunity for tokenized real-world assets and digital securities infrastructure could reach $2 to $5 trillion in the near term, and up to $10 trillion longer term.

As part of its broader strategy, Vystar also expects to update shareholders on its other business lines, including Vytex natural rubber latex products, RXAIR air purification systems, and Fluid Energy Conversion technology.

VYST has traded between $0.01 and $0.35 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $0.28, up 12.23%.

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