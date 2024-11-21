News & Insights

Vysarn Ltd’s Resolutions Win Shareholder Approval

November 21, 2024 — 04:37 pm EST

Vysarn Ltd (AU:VYS) has released an update.

Vysarn Ltd announced that all resolutions presented at its annual general meeting were successfully passed by shareholder vote. The resolutions included the re-election of a director and the approval of various share placements and agreements. This outcome reflects strong shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

