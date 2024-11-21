Vysarn Ltd’s Resolutions Win Shareholder Approval

Vysarn Ltd (AU:VYS) has released an update.
Vysarn Ltd announced that all resolutions presented at its annual general meeting were successfully passed by shareholder vote. The resolutions included the re-election of a director and the approval of various share placements and agreements. This outcome reflects strong shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction.
