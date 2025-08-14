Vyome To Begin Trading On Nasdaq Via Reverse Merger With ReShape Lifesciences Tomorrow

BioTech

August 14, 2025 — 12:31 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Vyome Holdings Inc. is all set to commence trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market on Friday, August 15, 2025, under the ticker symbol "HIND", following a reverse merger with ReShape Lifesciences (RSLS).

Vyome is focused on developing drug products for currently unmet multifactorial inflammatory diseases like malignant fungating wounds (MFW), uveitis, and inflammatory acne.

The company's lead investigational product is VT-1953, a topical gel, which in a phase II trial has demonstrated a favorable safety profile, significantly decreased malodor and pain, and improved the quality of life (QoL) in patients with malignant fungating wounds (MFW). (Source: AACR).

MFW, which afflicts roughly 10% of terminal cancer patients, is a non-healing wound that occurs when cancer breaks through the skin, causing infection and inflammation. The condition produces a malodor that dramatically impairs the quality of life and has no approved treatments.

The company is planning to engage with regulators to discuss the design of pivotal trials of VT-1953 in malignant fungating wounds this year.

