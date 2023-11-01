VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE) Price Target Increased by 17.86% to 16.83

The average one-year price target for VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) has been revised to 16.83 / share. This is an increase of 17.86% from the prior estimate of 14.28 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 451.80% from the latest reported closing price of 3.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in VYNE Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 92.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VYNE is 0.00%, a decrease of 53.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 92.09% to 23K shares. The put/call ratio of VYNE is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Staley Capital Advisers holds 23K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VYNE Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VYNE's mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative and differentiated therapies in dermatology and beyond.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.