VYNE Therapeutics' Psoriasis Drug Trial Halted By FDA Over Toxicity Concerns; Stock Down.

(RTTNews) - VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE), a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on inflammatory and immune-mediated conditions, announced Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA has placed a clinical hold on its Phase 1b trial of VYN202, a potential treatment for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

The FDA's decision follows the observation of testicular toxicity in dogs during a non-clinical toxicology study. As a result, VYNE has paused all patient screening, enrollment, and dosing in the study.

Shares of VYNE were under pressure in pre-market trading following the announcement.

VYNE confirmed that no serious adverse events have been observed in human participants enrolled in the trial to date and stated that it is working closely with the FDA to resolve the hold quickly.

The clinical hold does not affect VYNE's separate Phase 2b trial of repibresib gel for nonsegmental vitiligo, which is ongoing. Top-line data from that study is expected mid-year.

CEO David Domzalski said, "While we are disappointed by this unexpected development, the safety and well-being of patients in our studies is our top priority. We plan to provide additional updates pending further engagement with FDA."

VYN202 is part of the company's proprietary InhiBET platform of BET inhibitors, which aims to offer more selective, topically delivered treatments for chronic immune-driven conditions.

Currently, VYNE is trading at $1.39 down by 25.89 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.