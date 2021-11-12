VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) investors are sitting on a loss of 80% if they invested a year ago

As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. It must have been painful to be a VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 80% in that time. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. Because VYNE Therapeutics hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 25% in the last 90 days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

VYNE Therapeutics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

VYNE Therapeutics' revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 0.6%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The market obviously agrees, since the share price tanked 80%. Holders should not lose the lesson: loss making companies should grow revenue. But markets do over-react, so there opportunity for investors who are willing to take the time to dig deeper and understand the business.

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling VYNE Therapeutics stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Given that the market gained 32% in the last year, VYNE Therapeutics shareholders might be miffed that they lost 80%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 25%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - VYNE Therapeutics has 5 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

