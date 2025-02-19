News & Insights

VYNE Therapeutics Initiates Phase 1b Trial Of VYN202 For Plaque Psoriasis Treatment

February 19, 2025 — 10:44 am EST

(RTTNews) - VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) announced the initiation of a Phase 1b trial evaluating VYN202, a BD2-selective BET inhibitor, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

The trial will assess the safety, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy of VYN202, administered once daily for 12 weeks.

The Phase 1b trial of VYN202 will evaluate its safety, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. The trial will assess three dosing cohorts (0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, and 1 mg) over 12 weeks.

Top-line data from the 12-week trial are expected by the end of 2025.

This trial follows the successful completion of Phase 1a studies, which demonstrated a favorable safety profile and suggested VYN202's potential to target key inflammatory biomarkers.

VYN202 aims to offer a novel, non-biologic treatment for chronic immune-mediated diseases.

VYNE's Chief Executive Officer, David Domzalski, highlighted that results from this trial will provide valuable insights into the drug's potential for broader applications in immune-mediated conditions.

