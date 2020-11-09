VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$7.07

As you might know, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) recently reported its quarterly numbers. Revenues of US$3.3m were in line with expectations, although statutory losses per share were US$0.15, some 17% smaller than was expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:VYNE Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for VYNE Therapeutics from five analysts is for revenues of US$63.9m in 2021 which, if met, would be a substantial 279% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 89% to US$0.42. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$67.0m and losses of US$0.46 per share in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for losses per share, even though the revenue numbers fell somewhat.

There was a decent 12% increase in the price target to US$7.07, with the analysts clearly signalling that the expected reduction in losses is a positive, despite a weaker revenue outlook. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values VYNE Therapeutics at US$15.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$3.00. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how analysts think this business will perform. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that VYNE Therapeutics' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 279% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 23%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.7% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that VYNE Therapeutics is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that VYNE Therapeutics' revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Yet - earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for VYNE Therapeutics going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for VYNE Therapeutics you should be aware of.

