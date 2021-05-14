VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE): Are Analysts Optimistic?

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The US$166m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$256m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$236m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which VYNE Therapeutics will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

VYNE Therapeutics is bordering on breakeven, according to the 5 American Pharmaceuticals analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$12m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 61% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqGS:VYNE Earnings Per Share Growth May 14th 2021

Underlying developments driving VYNE Therapeutics' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that typically a pharma company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the drug and stage of product development the business is in. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 36% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on VYNE Therapeutics, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at VYNE Therapeutics' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of pertinent factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is VYNE Therapeutics worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether VYNE Therapeutics is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on VYNE Therapeutics’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.