VYNE Therapeutics Inc. Faces FDA Clinical Hold on VYN202 Phase 1b Trial for Plaque Psoriasis

VYNE Therapeutics announced a clinical hold on VYN202's Phase 1b study due to testicular toxicity observed in dogs.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has announced that the FDA has placed a clinical hold on its Phase 1b study of VYN202 for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis due to observed testicular toxicity in dogs during a non-clinical study. As a result, VYNE has halted all patient screening, enrollment, and dosing for this trial. Despite this setback, there have been no serious adverse events reported in the study participants. The clinical hold does not affect the ongoing Phase 2b trial of a different compound, repibresib gel, for nonsegmental vitiligo, with top-line results expected mid-year. VYNE's CEO, David Domzalski, expressed disappointment but emphasized the company’s commitment to patient safety and intends to work closely with the FDA to resolve the issue.

The clinical hold on VYN202 does not affect the ongoing Phase 2b trial of repibresib gel, allowing the company to continue its other development efforts without disruption.

To date, there have been no serious adverse events reported in enrolled subjects of the Phase 1b study, indicating a level of safety and engagement with participants that could be reassuring to stakeholders.

The company is committed to working closely with the FDA to resolve the clinical hold, demonstrating proactive management and responsibility toward patient safety and regulatory compliance.

The FDA placed a clinical hold on the Phase 1b study of VYN202 due to observations of testicular toxicity in dogs, raising concerns about the safety of the drug candidate.

This clinical hold necessitates the suspension of all patient screening, enrollment, and dosing in VYN202’s trial, potentially delaying development timelines and future revenue generation.

VYNE's response indicates disappointment and urgency to resolve the issue, which may reflect negatively on their operational stability and ability to manage drug safety concerns.

What is the clinical hold on VYNE's Phase 1b study?

The FDA placed a clinical hold on VYNE's Phase 1b study of VYN202 due to observed testicular toxicity in dogs.

What safety measures has VYNE taken following the clinical hold?

VYNE has suspended all screening, enrollment, and dosing in the Phase 1b trial and is working with the FDA to resolve the issue.

Does the clinical hold affect other VYNE studies?

No, the clinical hold does not impact VYNE’s ongoing Phase 2b trial of repibresib gel for nonsegmental vitiligo.

What are the expected results from the Phase 2b trial?

Top-line results from the Phase 2b trial of repibresib gel are anticipated to be released mid-year.

Who can I contact for more information about VYNE Therapeutics?

For inquiries, you can contact John Fraunces at LifeSci Advisors or Tyler Zeronda at VYNE Therapeutics.

$VYNE Insider Trading Activity

$VYNE insiders have traded $VYNE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VYNE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK G LEPORE purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $43,800

$VYNE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $VYNE stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) verbally informed the Company that it placed a clinical hold on the Company’s Phase 1b study evaluating VYN202 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. The clinical hold determination was made following a recent observation of testicular toxicity in dogs from a non-clinical toxicology study with VYN202.





VYNE has suspended all screening, enrollment and patient dosing in the Phase 1b trial of VYN202 and intends to work diligently with the FDA to resolve the clinical hold as soon as possible. To date, there have been no serious adverse events observed in subjects that have been enrolled in the Phase 1b study.





The clinical hold does not apply to VYNE’s ongoing Phase 2b trial of repibresib gel in nonsegmental vitiligo. Repibresib is a distinct and unique compound from VYN202. Top-line results from the 24-week double-blind, vehicle-controlled portion of the Phase 2b trial are expected mid-year.





“While we are disappointed by this unexpected development, the safety and well-being of patients in our studies is our top priority,” said David Domzalski, President and Chief Executive Officer of VYNE. “We intend to work closely with the FDA to address the clinical hold as expeditiously as possible and we plan to provide additional updates pending continued engagement with FDA.”







