VYNE Therapeutics Declares Special Cash Dividend Of $0.38 Per Share Ahead Of Proposed Yarrow Merger

(RTTNews) - VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced its Board of Directors has agreed to issue special cash dividend upon closure of previously announced merger with Yarrow Bioscience, Inc.

The company estimates a cash dividend of approximately $16.5 million, or about $0.38 per share, payable to shareholders and eligible warrant holders as of July 22, 2026. The estimated per share dividend is based on 42.98 shares of common stock and equivalents outstanding as of July 9, 2026.

VYNE expects to fund the dividend on July 23, 2026, with payments to be distributed by the transfer agent shortly thereafter. The final dividend amount will be determined based on the company's net cash immediately prior to the closing of the merger and could be higher or lower than the current estimate.

Payment of the dividend is contingent upon completion of the merger, which is expected to close on or about July 24, 2026, subject to shareholder approval and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. VYNE shareholders are scheduled to vote on the proposed merger at a special meeting on July 16, 2026.

VYNE shares closed Friday at $0.63, down 5.12%. In the overnight market, shares are trading down 4.33% to $0.61.

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