VYNE Therapeutics Announces Positive Pre-clinical Data For Its VYN202

October 30, 2023 — 08:38 am EDT

(RTTNews) - VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) Monday announced new positive data from the pre-clinical study of the company's drug candidate VYN202 in psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Treatment with VYN202 in preclinical models resulted in significant inhibition of key inflammatory biomarkers and substantial resolution of the signs and symptoms of psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, the company said.

VYNE expects to initiate a Phase 1a study of VYN202 in the first quarter of 2024, followed by Phase 1b trials in plaque psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis in the second half of 2024.

