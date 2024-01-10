VYNE Therapeutics Announces Positive Biomarker Data For VYN201 In Vitiligo Study

(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage biopharma company VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) Wednesday announced that its BET inhibitor had a positive effect on multiple disease-associated biomarkers in patients with non-segmental vitiligo.

In the pre-market session, VYNE is up 5.73 percent at 2.27.

Earlier in October, the company had reported positive clinical data from its open-label Phase 1b trial.

The company said biopsies were analyzed to quantify the effect of VYN201 on specific biomarkers related to inflammation associated with vitiligo, melanocyte proliferation, and melanogenesis.

At Week 8, there was a median reduction in MMP-9 of 40.8 percent in lesional skin compared to baseline for subjects in the 2.0% cohort.

Vitiligo is a chronic autoimmune depigmenting disorder of the skin. The loss of functional melanocytes in vitiligo is associated with the generation of inflammatory mediators that facilitate melanocyte detachment in skin.

