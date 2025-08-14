Key Points Net loss narrowed significantly, with GAAP earnings per share of $(0.13) in Q2 2025, GAAP EPS of $(0.13) in Q2 2025 exceeded analysts' estimate of $(0.22) by $0.35.

GAAP revenue was $0.1 million in Q2 2025. Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, declined from $0.2 million in the same period in 2024.

Repibresib gel's Phase 2b trial in nonsegmental vitiligo missed key endpoints, leading to a discontinued program and a search for a new partner.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE), a biotechnology company developing new therapies for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, reported second quarter 2025 results on August 14, 2025. The most important news was a significant improvement in GAAP net loss per share compared to Q2 2024, with GAAP earnings per share at $(0.13) compared to the consensus GAAP estimate of $(0.22). GAAP revenue came in at $0.1 million, below the $0.15 million analysts expected (GAAP), and down from the prior year’s $0.2 million (GAAP). The period reflected ongoing cost reductions and expense management that helped narrow losses, but pipeline challenges remained after its lead product, repibresib gel, failed to meet objectives in a key clinical trial.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.13) $(0.22) $(0.22) 40.9 % Revenue (GAAP) N/A $0.15 million $0.20 million (–25.0 %) Research and Development Expenses $4.9 million $7.3 million (33.2 %) General and Administrative Expenses $2.7 million $3.3 million (17.0 %) Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities $39.6 million

Overview of VYNE Therapeutics

The company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm focused on developing medicines for chronic inflammatory and immunological diseases. Its platform centers on BET (bromodomain and extraterminal domain) inhibitors—molecules that regulate genes linked to inflammation and immune response. These therapies are intended to treat conditions with few effective options.

Recently, VYNE has concentrated on advancing its InhiBET™ portfolio, especially two candidates: repibresib gel, a topical treatment for nonsegmental vitiligo (a skin depigmentation disorder), and VYN202, an oral therapy for immune-related diseases like plaque psoriasis. Success depends on both clinical trial progress and the company’s ability to form partnerships and secure funding.

Quarter in Detail: Key Developments and Performance Drivers

The quarter was shaped by both financial discipline and clinical trial setbacks. Repibresib gel, the company's most advanced candidate, completed a Phase 2b clinical trial in nonsegmental vitiligo. The trial’s main goals—proportions of patients achieving key skin improvement benchmarks (F-VASI50 and F-VASI75, representing 50% and 75% improvement in facial vitiligo area and severity index) at Week 24—were not met. For example, 19.5% of subjects in the highest dose group achieved F-VASI50, compared to 23.4% for vehicle (placebo gel) at Week 24 in the Phase 2b trial, and 9.8% reached F-VASI75 versus 6.4% for vehicle at Week 24 in the Phase 2b trial. The study also found that an unexpectedly high placebo response and more dropouts in the treatment group than the control group clouded the results.

Due to these clinical results, the company decided to halt development of repibresib gel for vitiligo and end related trial extensions. It is now seeking a development and commercialization partner for the asset. Patent protection for repibresib gel runs in the U.S. through at least 2042, subject to patents being granted and maintenance fees being paid, preserving potential for new life if a partner or new disease target emerges.

For its second major asset, VYN202—a selective BET inhibitor pill for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis—the company continued early-stage trials. Initial data from seven subjects in a Phase 1b trial suggested possible benefits, though the sample is small. A regulatory issue arose after animal safety studies found testicular toxicity in dogs. This led to a partial clinical hold by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in April 2025, restricting male enrollment. In June 2025, the FDA permitted clinical testing in female subjects at certain doses, while male subject enrollment remains paused awaiting further toxicology data.

In terms of operating results, the company continued to tightly manage costs. Research and development spending (GAAP) fell steeply, down by 33.2% from the same quarter last year, largely due to timing of payments and lower development expenses for both main product programs. General and administrative expenses—costs relating to management, administration, and overhead—also dropped, driven by reduced headcount and lower use of outside services. Cash and equivalents stood at $39.6 million, down from a combined $61.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of December 31, 2024, but management expects this amount to last until the first half of 2027 under current plans.

Business Model, Therapies, and Market Position

VYNE’s business is built on advancing new therapies to later stages where they can be licensed, partnered, or sold. Its focus on BET inhibitors aims to open up new treatment options for autoimmune and inflammatory conditions where other medicines have limitations. By targeting both pan-BD and BD2-selective BET inhibitors, the company hopes to tailor medicines for maximum effectiveness and minimal side effects.

Market competition is intense, especially in diseases like vitiligo and psoriasis, where other companies offer treatments including Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors and antibody-based drugs called biologics. VYNE’s technology offers a different approach, but also faces higher risk typical of early-stage drug developers. Because it has no approved drug and no significant product sales, its prospects rely on the clinical and regulatory advancement of its current pipeline.

Looking Ahead: Outlook and Considerations

Management did not provide explicit financial guidance for upcoming quarters or fiscal 2025. Instead, the stated priority is maintaining a strong cash position, with current resources projected to last through the first half of 2027, provided operating costs stay in line with expectations.

Key issues for future quarters include the resolution of regulatory restrictions on VYN202 clinical trials for male subjects, progress finding a partner for repibresib gel, and continued control over expenses. Securing a partnership for repibresib is described as a priority, but the disappointing trial outcome may make this challenging. The company’s limited revenues underscore continued reliance on its pipeline, and its ability to deliver milestones or non-dilutive funding through new alliances will be watched closely.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.