VYNE Gains on Preclinical Data for IPF Candidate

VYNE Therapeutics VYNE gained almost 42.5% on Apr 19. It did so after announcing promising preclinical data on its new pan-BET inhibitor, VYN201, for treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

IPF is a chronic and life-threatening fibrosing lung disease with few treatment options.

In the preclinical model, lung fibrosis was induced in mice using a single intratracheal dose of bleomycin. Fibrosis was left to develop for seven days. The animals were then assigned to six treatment groups. Four out of these groups received different doses of VYN201 and the remaining two acted as control groups.

The results demonstrated that VYN201 produced significantly reduced lung fibrosis and tissue fibrosis biomarker, hydroxyproline compared to the control group. VYN201 also demonstrated a dose-dependent improvement in blood oxygen saturation and functional lung volume.

VYNE's shares have plunged 48.9% in the past year compared with the industry's 11.9% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company is also evaluating topical formulation for VYN201 in early-stage clinical studies for treating non segmental vitiligo. It has successfully completed the phase Ia portion of the study with no adverse events administered that are commonly associated with pan-BD BET inhibitors.

VYNE has started the phase Ib portion of the study and expects to report top-line data from the same by mid-2023.

The company's bromodomain & extra-terminal (BET) domain platform includes VYN202, developed for potentially treating immuno-inflammatory conditions. It plans to submit an investigational new drug application for the same by the second quarter of 2023.

FMX114 is VYNE's proprietary investigational JAK inhibitor, evaluated to treat atopic dermatitis. The company has recently completed the phase IIa portion of the study and is ready to initiate the phase IIb portion of the same. It is evaluating partnering opportunities for this program and intends to focus its resources on the BET inhibitor development programs.

VYNE's focus on developing differentiated therapies for immuno-inflammatory conditions, including BET inhibitors, holds hope for patients with unmet needs.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, VYNE has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the same sector are CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP, Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA and Allogene Therapeutics ALLO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Loss per share estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics have narrowed from $8.21 to $7.22 for 2023 in the past 60 days.

CRSP's earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in the other two, the average surprise being 3.19%. The company's shares have plunged 7.3% in the past year.

Loss per share estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals have narrowed from $18.34 to $16.54 for 2023 and from $14.41 to $13.12 for 2024 in the past 60 days. KALA's shares have plunged 60.8% in the past year.

The company's earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed the mark in the other two, the average surprise being 11.56%.

Loss per share estimates for Allogene Therapeutics have narrowed from $2.83 to $2.44 for 2023 and from $2.69 to $2.46 for 2024 in the past 60 days.

ALLO's earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.33%. The company's shares have plunged 35.1% in the past year.

