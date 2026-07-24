VYNE Finalizes Merger With Yarrow, Pays Dividend; To Trade On 1-for-50 Split Basis; Stock Plunges

(RTTNews) - VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) on Thursday announced distribution of its previously announced special cash dividend to stockholders on record July 22, 2026, in connection with its proposed merger with Yarrow Bioscience, Inc. and Yellow Merger Sub Corp.

The company said the cash dividend was paid on July 23, 2026, subject to Nasdaq's due bill procedures, based on shareholders' holdings as of the record date and during the due bill period prior to the planned 1-for-50 reverse stock split.

VYNE said the reverse stock split is expected to take effect on July 24, 2026, with its common stock expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq on July 27 under a new CUSIP number.

The company also said the closing of its proposed merger with Yarrow Bioscience is now expected to occur early in the week of July 27, subject to final review and approval of the combined company's Nasdaq listing application.

Following the merger, the combined company is expected to operate as Yarrow Bioscience, Inc. and trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'YARW.'

The company said trades executed during the due bill period, which began July 21 and continued through the July 23 payment date, carry due bill obligations, entitling buyers during the period to receive the dividend while sellers are required to transfer it.

Nasdaq has set July 24, 2026, as the ex-dividend date for the special cash dividend because the dividend exceeded 25% of VYNE's stock price on the declaration date.

VYNE closed Thursday's trade at $0.9234, up 2.87%. In the pre-market, VYNE is trading down 41.52% at $0.54.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.