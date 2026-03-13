VYMI: Why This International ETF Might Keep Beating American Stocks

Key Points

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF offers triple the dividend yield of the S&P 500 index.

The VYMI earned total returns of more than 45% in the past year.

The Iran war and higher oil prices are a key risk for this international ETF in 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF ›

For most of the past 17 years (since the global financial crisis and related Great Recession), U.S. stocks as a whole have outperformed the rest of the world. America's world-leading tech stocks of the Nasdaq-100 index were the place for investors to be.

But just within the past year, that "American exceptionalism" stock market narrative has shifted. Non-U.S. stocks are outperforming America. The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ: VXUS), a popular index fund that holds more than 8,000 global stocks, is up about 25% in the past year -- outperforming the S&P 500 index and nearly matching the Nasdaq-100.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Another popular international stock ETF has done even better than VXUS. It's called the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ: VYMI). In the past year, it delivered total returns of 45.5% and average annual returns of 11.8% for the past 10 years.

Here are a few reasons why the VYMI might keep beating U.S. stocks.

VYMI: Thousands of global stocks paying high dividends

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF is broadly diversified, holding 1,535 international stocks. The fund owns a wide range of the global economy, including stocks from Europe (43.6% of the fund's holdings), the Pacific (26.4%), and emerging markets (21.1%).

The VYMI has a special focus on investing in stocks of international companies that are expected to deliver higher-than-average dividends. The fund's dividend yield of 3.3% is 3 times the 1.1% dividend yield of the S&P 500 index.

Why the VYMI could beat American stocks again

One reason why international stocks have been outperforming American stocks recently is that investors are worried about artificial intelligence (AI) stocks and are looking for opportunities in other parts of the market. Vanguard's 2026 economic and market outlook forecast non-U.S. stocks to outperform U.S. stocks during the next 10 years.

The Vanguard International High Dividend ETF is in line with this trend toward international stocks and value stocks. It lets you own more than 1,500 companies, and most of them are not major tech names or AI stocks. The top 10 holdings include Swiss pharmaceutical stocks; international bank stocks from Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Spain; Shell PLC (a major international oil stock); and household name brands like Toyota and Nestlé.

What could stop the VYMI from beating U.S. stocks in 2026? This ETF's biggest near-term risk might be the Iran war. Ever since the Iran war started on Feb. 28, skyrocketing oil prices have driven down share prices of international stocks. The VYMI is trading down more than 6% since the war began.

If the Iran war lasts longer than expected and the global economy gets hit by higher oil prices and lingering uncertainty, that could be bad for the VYMI. But if the Iran war ends soon, and oil shipments from the Middle East resume, the VYMI might recover quickly. This fund could be a good buy for long-term investors.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $508,607!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,122,746!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 933% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 13, 2026.

Ben Gran has positions in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Total International Stock ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Nestlé. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.