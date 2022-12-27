VYMI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (Symbol: VYMI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.19, changing hands as high as $60.24 per share. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VYMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VYMI's low point in its 52 week range is $51.242 per share, with $71.3699 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.23.
