VYMI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (Symbol: VYMI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $67.73, changing hands as high as $68.29 per share. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VYMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VYMI's low point in its 52 week range is $60.71 per share, with $71.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.32.

