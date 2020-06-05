VYM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (Symbol: VYM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $85.58, changing hands as high as $85.72 per share. Vanguard High Dividend Yield shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VYM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VYM's low point in its 52 week range is $60.07 per share, with $94.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.24.

