$VYGR stock is up 24% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VYGR stock has now risen 24% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,737,678 of trading volume.

$VYGR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $VYGR:

$VYGR insiders have traded $VYGR stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VYGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALFRED SANDROCK (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 39,231 shares for an estimated $161,017 .

. ROBIN SWARTZ (COO & CBO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,431 shares for an estimated $99,914 .

. TODD ALFRED CARTER (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,909 shares for an estimated $44,276 .

. TOBY FERGUSON (Chief Medical Officer) sold 10,086 shares for an estimated $34,594

SANDELL JACQUELYN FAHEY (Chief Legal Officer) sold 4,358 shares for an estimated $19,393

$VYGR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $VYGR stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VYGR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VYGR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025

