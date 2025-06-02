$VYGR stock is up 24% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VYGR stock has now risen 24% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,737,678 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $VYGR:
$VYGR Insider Trading Activity
$VYGR insiders have traded $VYGR stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VYGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALFRED SANDROCK (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 39,231 shares for an estimated $161,017.
- ROBIN SWARTZ (COO & CBO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,431 shares for an estimated $99,914.
- TODD ALFRED CARTER (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,909 shares for an estimated $44,276.
- TOBY FERGUSON (Chief Medical Officer) sold 10,086 shares for an estimated $34,594
- SANDELL JACQUELYN FAHEY (Chief Legal Officer) sold 4,358 shares for an estimated $19,393
$VYGR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $VYGR stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 661,504 shares (+3523.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,235,883
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 551,398 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,126,426
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC removed 330,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,116,414
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 317,927 shares (+179.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,074,593
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 239,910 shares (-27.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $810,895
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 206,758 shares (+863.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $698,842
- GREAT POINT PARTNERS LLC removed 200,476 shares (-24.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $677,608
$VYGR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VYGR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025
