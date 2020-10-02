Vy Global Growth, a blank check company formed by Vy Capital targeting the technology sector, raised $500 million by offering 50 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fifthof a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. The company may raise an additional $100 million at the closing of an acquisition pursuant to a forward purchase agreement with its sponsor.



The company is led by Chairman Alexander Tamas and CEO John Hering, founding partners of Vy Capital. The company intends to partner with a technology business that will benefit from its management team's global expertise, targeting high-quality businesses run by exceptional teams pursuing market-shaping opportunities.



Vy Global Growth plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol VYGG.U. Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank acted as joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Vy Capital's tech SPAC Vy Global Growth prices $500 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

