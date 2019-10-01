VXUS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (Symbol: VXUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.28, changing hands as low as $51.24 per share. Vanguard Total International Stock shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VXUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VXUS's low point in its 52 week range is $45.59 per share, with $53.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.28.

