VXUS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (Symbol: VXUS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.48, changing hands as high as $51.07 per share. Vanguard Total International Stock shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VXUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VXUS's low point in its 52 week range is $36.4193 per share, with $56.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.93.

