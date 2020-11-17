VXUS, IFRA: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF, which added 50,022,067 units, or a 9.9% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of VXUS, in morning trading today Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets ETF is off about 0.4%, and Waste Connections is lower by about 0.4%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF, which added 500,000 units, for a 34.5% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of IFRA, in morning trading today Olin is up about 0.1%, and Fluor is lower by about 2.7%.

