VXUS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (Symbol: VXUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.68, changing hands as low as $54.47 per share. Vanguard Total International Stock shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VXUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VXUS's low point in its 52 week range is $44.42 per share, with $58.4178 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.54.
Also see: Institutional Holders of SNTA
CFRX shares outstanding history
HMA Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.