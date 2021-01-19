Markets
VXUS, CNBS: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF, which added 37,048,615 units, or a 6.2% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of VXUS, in morning trading today Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets ETF is up about 2%, and Waste Connections is up by about 0.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the CNBS ETF, which added 600,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

VXUS CNBS VWO WCN

