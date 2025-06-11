$VXRT stock is up 30% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VXRT stock has now risen 30% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $48,801,056 of trading volume.

$VXRT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $VXRT:

$VXRT insiders have traded $VXRT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VXRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN LO (President, Chief Exec Officer) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $49,000

$VXRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $VXRT stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

