$VXRT stock is up 30% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VXRT stock has now risen 30% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $48,801,056 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $VXRT:
$VXRT Insider Trading Activity
$VXRT insiders have traded $VXRT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VXRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN LO (President, Chief Exec Officer) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $49,000
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$VXRT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $VXRT stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 5,931,867 shares (-51.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,414,269
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,034,776 shares (-68.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $828,153
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 501,623 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $204,160
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 478,111 shares (+276364.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $194,591
- SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 393,957 shares (-36.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $160,340
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 291,506 shares (+2.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $118,642
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 287,677 shares (+55.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $117,084
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $VXRT on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.